FOX 12 Weather Blog: Heat records fall Saturday's high temperature set a new record for Portland, but in the latest FOX 12 Weather Blog, Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen says timing is the key to seeing another record-breaker Sunday. More>>

Trump: Not 'that far off' from passing health overhaul Monday, June 26, 2017 12:15 AM EDT Updated: President Donald Trump said he doesn't think congressional Republicans are "that far off" on passing a health overhaul to replace "the dead carcass of Obamacare". More>>

UK: All samples from high-rise towers fail fire safety tests Monday, June 26, 2017 12:15 AM EDT Updated: Britain's government is urging local officials across the country to submit samples of tower block cladding "as a matter of urgency" after tests found that all cladding samples so far have failed fire safety tests. More>>

Man seriously injured in stabbing in downtown Portland KPTV file image Sunday, June 25, 2017 11:20 PM EDT Updated: Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to Southwest Stark Street at West Burnside Street on the report of a stabbing. More>>

Hiker rescued from Mt. Hood National Forest (Courtesy: Mountain Wave Search and Rescue) Sunday, June 25, 2017 10:03 PM EDT Updated: Deputies rescued a hiker from the Bull of the Woods Wilderness area of Mt. Hood National Forest Sunday afternoon. More>>

Hot weather poses challenges for search and rescue K-9 teams (KPTV) Sunday, June 25, 2017 9:11 PM EDT Updated: While some of us stay inside and out of the heat on hot days, some teams have to beat the heat for work. FOX 12 caught up a search and rescue K-9 team to learn about the challenges they face on scorchers like Sunday. More>>

Firefighters work to stay safe during hot weather weekend Sunday, June 25, 2017 8:24 PM EDT Updated: Fighting a blazing fire is already a dangerous job, but it can become even more dangerous when scorching heat is added. More>>

Crews fight duplex fire in Beaverton Sunday, June 25, 2017 5:52 PM EDT Updated: Crews with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue responded to a duplex fire in Beaverton just before noon Sunday. More>>

WATCH: Crowd catches teen falling from Six Flags ride (Source: Loren Lent / Facebook) Sunday, June 25, 2017 12:36 PM EDT Updated: Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported. More>>

Many head to area rivers as Portland heat wave arrives Sunday, June 25, 2017 12:41 AM EDT Updated: Saturday temperatures rocketed to the upper 90s across the Oregon and southwest Washington, and some areas even saw their first triple-digit temperatures of 2017. More>>

Search continues Salem boy last seen swimming in Willamette River (KPTV/Bonnie Silkman) Sunday, June 25, 2017 12:40 AM EDT Updated: It's been more than 24 hours since an 11-year old boy in Salem went underwater in the Willamette River and never resurfaced, and Saturday all eyes were back on the water at Wallace Marine Park. More>>

Guide Dogs for the Blind welcomes 3 new puppies Sunday, June 25, 2017 12:14 AM EDT Updated: It was a big day at Hair of the Dog Brewing Company in Portland Saturday as Guide Dogs for the Blind welcomed a new set of puppies. More>>

Crews battle logging debris fire off Hillsboro Highway (courtesy Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue) Saturday, June 24, 2017 11:14 PM EDT Updated: Crews spent Saturday afternoon fighting a logging debris fire in a ravine near Hillsboro Highway near Newberg. More>>

Deputies rescue two rafters in the water at McIver State Park Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (KPTV file image) Saturday, June 24, 2017 10:32 PM EDT Updated: Deputies with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office rescued two rafters who went into the water at McIver State Park Saturday evening. More>>

DIY'ers head to Portland tool libraries during heat wave weekend Saturday, June 24, 2017 9:11 PM EDT Updated: While some people headed to libraries to cool off this weekend, other took the chance to stop at a tool library to check out how to get some sunny summer projects done. More>>

OSU Beavers lose to LSU Tigers, ending CWS run Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman leaps to catch a foul ball hit by LSU's Cole Freeman (8) for an out in the first inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, June 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Saturday, June 24, 2017 6:54 PM EDT Updated: The top-seeded Oregon State men’s baseball team will head home to Corvallis, falling short of an appearance in the College World Series Finals after losing to Louisiana State University. More>>

Portland gets ready for weekend heat wave Saturday, June 24, 2017 12:41 PM EDT Updated: The National Weather Service has a Heat Advisory in effect for most of Western Oregon starting at 12 p.m. Saturday, extending through Sunday. More>>

New phone threat doesn’t stop Good in the Hood festival KPTV file image Saturday, June 24, 2017 2:24 AM EDT Updated: The multicultural Good in the Hood festival went on as planned Friday evening despite a new racially-fueled threat was phoned in just hours before the evening started. More>>

Deadly construction-related accident shuts down road in Happy Valley area Image: KPTV/Air 12 Saturday, June 24, 2017 2:24 AM EDT Updated: A construction worker died Friday afternoon after he was struck by a dump truck experiencing mechanical problems, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. More>>

Friends gather in support of woman hit in street outside bakery Saturday, June 24, 2017 2:24 AM EDT Updated: A day after a woman was hurt in a hit-and—run crash outside a bakery in the Montavilla neighborhood, her friends and co-workers gathered together to show their support. More>>

Police chief: Urine and feces filled balloons thrown during dueling demonstrations Saturday, June 24, 2017 1:14 AM EDT Updated: A letter from Portland Police Bureau Chief Mike Marshman to Mayor Ted Wheeler painted a graphic picture of what happened during dueling protests in downtown Portland on June 4. More>>

Trump suggests he was trying to keep FBI director honest Saturday, June 24, 2017 1:13 AM EDT Updated: President Donald Trump says he "did not make" and doesn't have any recordings of his private conversations with James Comey, his fired FBI director. More>>

Oregon coast provides some relief from heat wave hitting Portland metro Saturday, June 24, 2017 12:05 AM EDT Updated: People without central air may consider getting out of town during Portland’s weekend heat wave to take advantage of Mother Nature’s air conditioning on the Oregon coast. More>>

Cooling off in Vancouver’s Esther Short Park People cooling off in the fountain at Vancouver's Esther Short Park Friday. Friday, June 23, 2017 10:42 PM EDT Updated: With a heat wave on the way for the Portland area, people are doing everything they can to stay cool, including families and event organizers at Vancouver’s Esther Short Park. More>>

Volunteers clean memorial to MAX train stabbing victims Friday, June 23, 2017 10:17 PM EDT Updated: It has been a month since the deadly stabbing on the MAX train, and Friday people went out to clean up the memorial site. More>>

Officials advise safety as fireworks sales start in Oregon Friday, June 23, 2017 9:43 PM EDT Updated: The Fourth of July is just weeks away, and Friday was the first day for fireworks sales in Oregon. More>>

Police: Attempted murder suspect arrested for shooting woman, child in Gresham Nakiem Brown, jail booking photo Friday, June 23, 2017 9:03 PM EDT Updated: Police have arrested an attempted murder suspect accused of shooting a woman and her 9-year-old son multiple times in Gresham in May. More>>

Man pleads guilty to public indecency involving kids at Portland community center Jail booking photo and surveillance image of Jon McKinley Clark (Portland Police Bureau) Friday, June 23, 2017 8:29 PM EDT Updated: Investigators said he exposed himself to a 7-year-old child and a 10-year-old child in March and another 7-year-old child in April at the East Portland Community Center. More>>

Parkrose MS students raise $14,000 for 2-year-old ‘Sparrow’ child Friday, June 23, 2017 8:06 PM EDT Updated: Students at Parkrose Middle School raised more than $14,000 this year for a little boy who is facing a tough health battle. More>>

Keizer armed robbery suspect calls police after seeing photos on Facebook Philip "Luke" Lo Bue, jail booking photo and surveillance images provided by Keizer police. Friday, June 23, 2017 6:52 PM EDT Updated: A Keizer armed robbery suspect called police after seeing surveillance photos posted on Facebook, according to police. More>>

OSU Beavers fall to LSU Tigers, will play Saturday LSU's Zach Watson (9) slides past Oregon's catcher Adley Rutschman (35) to score on a sacrifice bunt by Beau Jordan during the second inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb., Friday, June 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Friday, June 23, 2017 6:51 PM EDT Updated: The Oregon State men’s baseball team fell to Louisiana State University Friday afternoon, forcing an elimination game Saturday with the winner heading to the College World Series final round. More>>

Police prepared for thousands of naked bicyclists on Portland streets Saturday World Naked Bike Ride (KPTV file image) Friday, June 23, 2017 6:02 PM EDT Updated: The annual World Naked Bike Ride is set to start at 9 p.m. at northeast Portland's Fernhill Park. More>>

Forest Grove School District employee facing forgery, ID theft charges Marisela Vasquez, jail booking photo Friday, June 23, 2017 6:00 PM EDT Updated: Forest Grove police contacted school district administrators Thursday regarding suspicious financial activity conducted by Marisela Vasquez. More>>