Below is a list of closures and delays being reported for today. Reporting school districts are listed by county and private schools and universities are listed under "Private." If your school is not listed, the district is not reporting any delays or closures at this time.



BLOG: 101 in Portland, but cooling breezes close

The temperature officially broke 100 in Portland Sunday, and in the latest FOX 12 Weather Blog, Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen outlines what the metro can expect as cooler weather arrives Monday.

FOX 12 Weather Blog: Heat records fall

Saturday's high temperature set a new record for Portland, but in the latest FOX 12 Weather Blog, Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen says timing is the key to seeing another record-breaker Sunday.

Trump: Not 'that far off' from passing health overhaul

Updated:

President Donald Trump said he doesn't think congressional Republicans are "that far off" on passing a health overhaul to replace "the dead carcass of Obamacare". More>>

UK: All samples from high-rise towers fail fire safety tests

Updated:

Britain's government is urging local officials across the country to submit samples of tower block cladding "as a matter of urgency" after tests found that all cladding samples so far have failed fire safety tests. More>>

Man seriously injured in stabbing in downtown Portland

KPTV file image KPTV file image
Updated:

Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to Southwest Stark Street at West Burnside Street on the report of a stabbing. 

Hiker rescued from Mt. Hood National Forest

(Courtesy: Mountain Wave Search and Rescue) (Courtesy: Mountain Wave Search and Rescue)
Updated:

Deputies rescued a hiker from the Bull of the Woods Wilderness area of Mt. Hood National Forest Sunday afternoon.

Hot weather poses challenges for search and rescue K-9 teams

(KPTV) (KPTV)
Updated:

While some of us stay inside and out of the heat on hot days, some teams have to beat the heat for work. FOX 12 caught up a search and rescue K-9 team to learn about the challenges they face on scorchers like Sunday.

Firefighters work to stay safe during hot weather weekend

Updated:

Fighting a blazing fire is already a dangerous job, but it can become even more dangerous when scorching heat is added.

Deputies: Motorcyclist in crash near Forest Grove had blood-alcohol 3 times legal limit

(courtesy Washington Co. Sheriff's Office) (courtesy Washington Co. Sheriff's Office)

A motorcyclist's blood-alcohol content was nearly three times the legal limit when he crashed outside Forest Grove.

Crews fight duplex fire in Beaverton

Updated:

Crews with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue responded to a duplex fire in Beaverton just before noon Sunday.

WATCH: Crowd catches teen falling from Six Flags ride

(Source: Loren Lent / Facebook) (Source: Loren Lent / Facebook)
Updated:

Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.

Some House Democrats mull over how to oust Pelosi as leader

Updated:

Many head to area rivers as Portland heat wave arrives

Updated:

Saturday temperatures rocketed to the upper 90s across the Oregon and southwest Washington, and some areas even saw their first triple-digit temperatures of 2017.

Search continues Salem boy last seen swimming in Willamette River

(KPTV/Bonnie Silkman) (KPTV/Bonnie Silkman)
Updated:

It's been more than 24 hours since an 11-year old boy in Salem went underwater in the Willamette River and never resurfaced, and Saturday all eyes were back on the water at Wallace Marine Park.

Guide Dogs for the Blind welcomes 3 new puppies

Updated:

It was a big day at Hair of the Dog Brewing Company in Portland Saturday as Guide Dogs for the Blind welcomed a new set of puppies.

Crews battle logging debris fire off Hillsboro Highway

(courtesy Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue) (courtesy Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue)
Updated:

Crews spent Saturday afternoon fighting a logging debris fire in a ravine near Hillsboro Highway near Newberg.

Deputies rescue two rafters in the water at McIver State Park

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (KPTV file image) Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (KPTV file image)
Updated:

Deputies with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office rescued two rafters who went into the water at McIver State Park Saturday evening.

DIY'ers head to Portland tool libraries during heat wave weekend

Updated:

While some people headed to libraries to cool off this weekend, other took the chance to stop at a tool library to check out how to get some sunny summer projects done.

OSU Beavers lose to LSU Tigers, ending CWS run

Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman leaps to catch a foul ball hit by LSU's Cole Freeman (8) for an out in the first inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, June 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman leaps to catch a foul ball hit by LSU's Cole Freeman (8) for an out in the first inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, June 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Updated:

The top-seeded Oregon State men’s baseball team will head home to Corvallis, falling short of an appearance in the College World Series Finals after losing to Louisiana State University. 

Portland gets ready for weekend heat wave

Updated:

The National Weather Service has a Heat Advisory in effect for most of Western Oregon starting at 12 p.m. Saturday, extending through Sunday.

Washington Co. deputies arrest 12 drivers for DUII Friday

Updated:

Washington County Deputies said they arrested a dozen DUII drivers Friday night.

Police ID 11-year-old boy missing in river at Wallace Marine Park in Salem

Updated:

The search for an 11-year-old that became distressed in the water at the Wallace Marine Park Friday afternoon was suspended late Friday evening.

New phone threat doesn’t stop Good in the Hood festival

KPTV file image KPTV file image
Updated:

The multicultural Good in the Hood festival went on as planned Friday evening despite a new racially-fueled threat was phoned in just hours before the evening started.

Deadly construction-related accident shuts down road in Happy Valley area

Image: KPTV/Air 12 Image: KPTV/Air 12
Updated:

A construction worker died Friday afternoon after he was struck by a dump truck experiencing mechanical problems, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

Friends gather in support of woman hit in street outside bakery

Updated:

A day after a woman was hurt in a hit-and—run crash outside a bakery in the Montavilla neighborhood, her friends and co-workers gathered together to show their support.

Two Winterhawks picked in first round of NHL draft

Updated:

Two Portland Winterhawks players were selected in the first round of the NHL draft Friday.

Police chief: Urine and feces filled balloons thrown during dueling demonstrations

Updated:

A letter from Portland Police Bureau Chief Mike Marshman to Mayor Ted Wheeler painted a graphic picture of what happened during dueling protests in downtown Portland on June 4.

Trump suggests he was trying to keep FBI director honest Video included

Updated:

President Donald Trump says he "did not make" and doesn't have any recordings of his private conversations with James Comey, his fired FBI director. More>>

Oregon coast provides some relief from heat wave hitting Portland metro

Updated:

People without central air may consider getting out of town during Portland’s weekend heat wave to take advantage of Mother Nature’s air conditioning on the Oregon coast.

Cooling off in Vancouver’s Esther Short Park

People cooling off in the fountain at Vancouver's Esther Short Park Friday. People cooling off in the fountain at Vancouver's Esther Short Park Friday.
Updated:

With a heat wave on the way for the Portland area, people are doing everything they can to stay cool, including families and event organizers at Vancouver’s Esther Short Park. 

Volunteers clean memorial to MAX train stabbing victims

Updated:

It has been a month since the deadly stabbing on the MAX train, and Friday people went out to clean up the memorial site.

Officials advise safety as fireworks sales start in Oregon

Updated:

The Fourth of July is just weeks away, and Friday was the first day for fireworks sales in Oregon. 

Police: Attempted murder suspect arrested for shooting woman, child in Gresham

Nakiem Brown, jail booking photo Nakiem Brown, jail booking photo
Updated:

Police have arrested an attempted murder suspect accused of shooting a woman and her 9-year-old son multiple times in Gresham in May. 

Man pleads guilty to public indecency involving kids at Portland community center

Jail booking photo and surveillance image of Jon McKinley Clark (Portland Police Bureau) Jail booking photo and surveillance image of Jon McKinley Clark (Portland Police Bureau)
Updated:

Investigators said he exposed himself to a 7-year-old child and a 10-year-old child in March and another 7-year-old child in April at the East Portland Community Center. 

Parkrose MS students raise $14,000 for 2-year-old ‘Sparrow’ child

Updated:

Students at Parkrose Middle School raised more than $14,000 this year for a little boy who is facing a tough health battle.

Keizer armed robbery suspect calls police after seeing photos on Facebook

Philip "Luke" Lo Bue, jail booking photo and surveillance images provided by Keizer police. Philip "Luke" Lo Bue, jail booking photo and surveillance images provided by Keizer police.
Updated:

A Keizer armed robbery suspect called police after seeing surveillance photos posted on Facebook, according to police.

OSU Beavers fall to LSU Tigers, will play Saturday

LSU's Zach Watson (9) slides past Oregon's catcher Adley Rutschman (35) to score on a sacrifice bunt by Beau Jordan during the second inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb., Friday, June 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) LSU's Zach Watson (9) slides past Oregon's catcher Adley Rutschman (35) to score on a sacrifice bunt by Beau Jordan during the second inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb., Friday, June 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Updated:

The Oregon State men’s baseball team fell to Louisiana State University Friday afternoon, forcing an elimination game Saturday with the winner heading to the College World Series final round. 

Police prepared for thousands of naked bicyclists on Portland streets Saturday

World Naked Bike Ride (KPTV file image) World Naked Bike Ride (KPTV file image)
Updated:

The annual World Naked Bike Ride is set to start at 9 p.m. at northeast Portland's Fernhill Park. 

Forest Grove School District employee facing forgery, ID theft charges

Marisela Vasquez, jail booking photo Marisela Vasquez, jail booking photo
Updated:

Forest Grove police contacted school district administrators Thursday regarding suspicious financial activity conducted by Marisela Vasquez.

Washington Co. deputies stop 93 cars, issue 65 tickets during enforcement operation

Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office
Updated:

The multi-agency, one-day operation included the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Marion County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police.

Law enforcement agencies celebrate K9s on ‘Take Your Dog to Work Day’

Updated:

Friday marked “National Take Your Dog to Work Day” and local authorities used the day as an occasion to recognize the dogs who have their own jobs. 

  • Remy Ma best Nicki Minaj at BET Awards; 90s R&B shines

    Remy Ma best Nicki Minaj at BET Awards; 90s R&B shines

    runo Mars performs "Perm" at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)runo Mars performs "Perm" at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

    Remy Ma has ended rival Nicki Minaj's seven-year winning streak at the 2017 BET Awards, a show highlighted by '90s R&B and groups popular in that decade.

  • Why Illinois could soon receive a 'junk' credit rating

    Why Illinois could soon receive a 'junk' credit rating

    (AP/MEREDITH Image)(AP/MEREDITH Image)

    Illinois is on track to become the first U.S. state to have its credit rating downgraded to "junk" status, which would deepen its multibillion-dollar deficit and cost taxpayers more for years to come.

  • Recalls, settlements bankrupt airbag maker

    Recalls, settlements bankrupt airbag maker

    (Photo: Associated Press) File photo taken in 2015 shows a deployed safety airbag in a 2001 Honda Accord at the LKQ Pick Your Part salvage yard in Medley, Florida.(Photo: Associated Press) File photo taken in 2015 shows a deployed safety airbag in a 2001 Honda Accord at the LKQ Pick Your Part salvage yard in Medley, Florida.

    Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of faulty air bag inflators that are linked to the death of at least 16 people. 

  • 2017 Portland Rose Festival

    2017 Rose Festival

    At the heart of Portland culture for more than a century, the Rose Festival has its roots in tradition, with inspired programming that embraces both the contemporary and the nostalgic.

  • Fox 12 Surprise Squad

    Fox 12 Surprise Squad

    The FOX 12 Surprise Squad helps make the day a little brighter for some of our most deserving FOX 12 viewers. You never know where the Squad may show up or what they'll be doing when they get there.

  • Be the Change

    Be the Change

    Do you know of someone who is making a positive difference in their community? They could be featured as part of a 'Be the Change' story on FOX 12. Fill out the nomination form.

