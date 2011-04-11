Thank you for visiting KPTV.com's Closures and Delays. Below is a list of closures and delays being reported for today. Reporting school districts are listed by county and private schools and universities are listed under "Private." If your school is not listed, the district is not reporting any delays or closures at this time. Will you need to get closures out to the public this winter? The Portland news media get their closure messages from a news clearinghouse. Visit www.flashalert.net for more information.
The temperature officially broke 100 in Portland Sunday, and in the latest FOX 12 Weather Blog, Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen outlines what the metro can expect as cooler weather arrives Monday.
Saturday's high temperature set a new record for Portland, but in the latest FOX 12 Weather Blog, Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen says timing is the key to seeing another record-breaker Sunday.
President Donald Trump said he doesn't think congressional Republicans are "that far off" on passing a health overhaul to replace "the dead carcass of Obamacare". More>>
Britain's government is urging local officials across the country to submit samples of tower block cladding "as a matter of urgency" after tests found that all cladding samples so far have failed fire safety tests. More>>
Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to Southwest Stark Street at West Burnside Street on the report of a stabbing.
Deputies rescued a hiker from the Bull of the Woods Wilderness area of Mt. Hood National Forest Sunday afternoon.
While some of us stay inside and out of the heat on hot days, some teams have to beat the heat for work. FOX 12 caught up a search and rescue K-9 team to learn about the challenges they face on scorchers like Sunday.
Fighting a blazing fire is already a dangerous job, but it can become even more dangerous when scorching heat is added.
A motorcyclist's blood-alcohol content was nearly three times the legal limit when he crashed outside Forest Grove.
Crews with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue responded to a duplex fire in Beaverton just before noon Sunday.
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.
Stung by more defeats in House races, frustrated Democrats mull over how to oust Pelosi as their leader. More>>
Saturday temperatures rocketed to the upper 90s across the Oregon and southwest Washington, and some areas even saw their first triple-digit temperatures of 2017.
It's been more than 24 hours since an 11-year old boy in Salem went underwater in the Willamette River and never resurfaced, and Saturday all eyes were back on the water at Wallace Marine Park.
It was a big day at Hair of the Dog Brewing Company in Portland Saturday as Guide Dogs for the Blind welcomed a new set of puppies.
Crews spent Saturday afternoon fighting a logging debris fire in a ravine near Hillsboro Highway near Newberg.
Deputies with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office rescued two rafters who went into the water at McIver State Park Saturday evening.
While some people headed to libraries to cool off this weekend, other took the chance to stop at a tool library to check out how to get some sunny summer projects done.
The top-seeded Oregon State men’s baseball team will head home to Corvallis, falling short of an appearance in the College World Series Finals after losing to Louisiana State University.
The National Weather Service has a Heat Advisory in effect for most of Western Oregon starting at 12 p.m. Saturday, extending through Sunday.
Washington County Deputies said they arrested a dozen DUII drivers Friday night.
The search for an 11-year-old that became distressed in the water at the Wallace Marine Park Friday afternoon was suspended late Friday evening.
The multicultural Good in the Hood festival went on as planned Friday evening despite a new racially-fueled threat was phoned in just hours before the evening started.
A construction worker died Friday afternoon after he was struck by a dump truck experiencing mechanical problems, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
A day after a woman was hurt in a hit-and—run crash outside a bakery in the Montavilla neighborhood, her friends and co-workers gathered together to show their support.
Two Portland Winterhawks players were selected in the first round of the NHL draft Friday.
A letter from Portland Police Bureau Chief Mike Marshman to Mayor Ted Wheeler painted a graphic picture of what happened during dueling protests in downtown Portland on June 4.
President Donald Trump says he "did not make" and doesn't have any recordings of his private conversations with James Comey, his fired FBI director. More>>
People without central air may consider getting out of town during Portland’s weekend heat wave to take advantage of Mother Nature’s air conditioning on the Oregon coast.
With a heat wave on the way for the Portland area, people are doing everything they can to stay cool, including families and event organizers at Vancouver’s Esther Short Park.
It has been a month since the deadly stabbing on the MAX train, and Friday people went out to clean up the memorial site.
The Fourth of July is just weeks away, and Friday was the first day for fireworks sales in Oregon.
Police have arrested an attempted murder suspect accused of shooting a woman and her 9-year-old son multiple times in Gresham in May.
Investigators said he exposed himself to a 7-year-old child and a 10-year-old child in March and another 7-year-old child in April at the East Portland Community Center.
Students at Parkrose Middle School raised more than $14,000 this year for a little boy who is facing a tough health battle.
A Keizer armed robbery suspect called police after seeing surveillance photos posted on Facebook, according to police.
The Oregon State men’s baseball team fell to Louisiana State University Friday afternoon, forcing an elimination game Saturday with the winner heading to the College World Series final round.
The annual World Naked Bike Ride is set to start at 9 p.m. at northeast Portland's Fernhill Park.
Forest Grove police contacted school district administrators Thursday regarding suspicious financial activity conducted by Marisela Vasquez.
The multi-agency, one-day operation included the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Marion County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police.
Friday marked “National Take Your Dog to Work Day” and local authorities used the day as an occasion to recognize the dogs who have their own jobs.
Remy Ma has ended rival Nicki Minaj's seven-year winning streak at the 2017 BET Awards, a show highlighted by '90s R&B and groups popular in that decade.More >
Illinois is on track to become the first U.S. state to have its credit rating downgraded to "junk" status, which would deepen its multibillion-dollar deficit and cost taxpayers more for years to come.More >
Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of faulty air bag inflators that are linked to the death of at least 16 people.More >
Nine people were dead and 28 missing after a tourist ferry packed with around 170 passengers for the holiday weekend capsized Sunday on a reservoir near the Colombian city of Medellin, officials said.More >
Eager to help local leaders bypass Washington, New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg's foundation is putting up more than $17 million for a new contest that encourages the nation's mayors to address critical issues themselves.More >
Before you light the fuse this Fourth of July, learn how fireworks morphed into an American tradition.More >
There are talks about bringing in a new press secretary and conflicting accounts from the White House about how much sway Spicer will have in picking his potential successor.More >
The Hong Kong Crown Colony was founded on January 26, 1841, when Britain's Union Flag was raised over Possession Point, a then unremarkable headland in Southern China. Its new rulers in London weren't so impressed by their acquisition, with Foreign Secretary Lord Palmerston famously denouncing it as a "barren rock with nary a house upon it" that would never "be a mart for trade."More >
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >
A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.More >
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.More >
A Texas mother whose two children died of heat exposure after she left them in a car was arrested Friday, local authorities said.More >
The search for an 11-year-old that became distressed in the water at the Wallace Marine Park Friday afternoon was suspended late Friday evening.More >
Nine people were dead and 28 missing after a tourist ferry packed with around 170 passengers for the holiday weekend capsized Sunday on a reservoir near the Colombian city of Medellin, officials said.More >
An AirAsia X flight was forced to turn back Sunday after the aircraft began shaking due to what the airline called a "technical issue."More >
An Upstate family is pleading for information in the disappearance of a man who went missing this month.More >
Consumers are forgoing traditional tanning lotion this year for something a bit more odd and a lot more dangerous: a can of Coca-Cola.More >
Savannah, 12, made a decision this January; she was going to come out as lesbian at her Mormon Church. Nothing was going to stop her.More >
A New Mexico homeowner caught a burglar breaking into his home and, with the help of a neighbor, restrained the suspect with duct tape until police arrived.More >
A multi-state manhunt is over after two Baldwin State Prison inmates accused in the fatal shootings of two corrections officers on board a transport bus were apprehended in Tennessee.More >
For all the feline fanatics out there, your new home has just come on the market.More >
A 10-year-old boy has died after being found beaten, burned and bound in Chino Valley Thursday, according to Chino Valley police.More >
State health officials said a death Sunday could possibly be the fifth death related to fake Percocet pills in central Georgia.More >
A day after a woman was hurt in a hit-and—run crash outside a bakery in the Montavilla neighborhood, her friends and co-workers gathered together to show their support.More >
According to police, the 26-year-old woman, who works at Hungry Heart Bakery, was on her lunch break and was taking a walk down 80th Avenue when she was hit.More >
Police are searching for a man with a gun who robbed a victim at Town & County Lanes in Keizer on Wednesday night.More >
A blue Suburban drove by the house and parked out of the range of the surveillance system. Two women then casually walked up the driveway and one of them grabbed the packages.More >
Brittain McAuliffe and Micah West, both 18 years old, escaped from the Camp Riverbend Youth Transitional Facility in La Grande on Tuesday night.More >
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives is working in cooperation with Crime Stoppers of Oregon in asking for the public's help in solving these cases.More >
A wanted man with a history of violence nearly ran over a deputy in Longview, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.More >
Police are searching for a suspect who threw a watermelon out of a moving vehicle and damaged a parked car in Oregon City.More >
At the heart of Portland culture for more than a century, the Rose Festival has its roots in tradition, with inspired programming that embraces both the contemporary and the nostalgic.More >
The FOX 12 Surprise Squad helps make the day a little brighter for some of our most deserving FOX 12 viewers. You never know where the Squad may show up or what they'll be doing when they get there.More >
Do you know of someone who is making a positive difference in their community? They could be featured as part of a 'Be the Change' story on FOX 12. Fill out the nomination form.More >
Who's in the news for all the wrong reasons? Take a look at our mug shot slideshow.More >
A U.S. Coast Guard cutter brought approximately 18 tons (16.3 metric tons) of seized cocaine to San Diego.More >
The highlight of the Portland Rose Festival, the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade, rolled through the streets of the Rose City Saturday.More >
The K-9 teams were tested on speed, agility, suspect apprehension, box search and master protection.More >
Large crowds filled downtown Portland Sunday as a rally at Terry Schrunk Plaza by the group Patriot’s Prayer was met by waves of counter-protesters.More >
Thousands came out Saturday night for the Portland Rose Festival Starlight Parade.More >
An extensive rockslide has closed Highway 30, the Historic Columbia River Highway, near The Dalles.More >
Investigators said they seized 400 oxycodone pills that were packaged for sale, 25 grams of heroin, more than 1 gram of meth, more than 13 grams of crack cocaine, buprenorphine pills and alprazolam pills.More >
A man was arrested on charges including DUII after police said he left a Salem bar, got into his car and crashed into the building.More >
