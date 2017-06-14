Today's Forecast

73°

55°

HEATWAVE AHEAD Friday, June 15, 3:40 PM

The clouds hung on most of the day, but we're finally getting to some sunshine. Highs will top out in the upper 60s, close to 70 degrees.

Saturday will be warmer with morning clouds and lots of afternoon sunshine. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday, high pressure settles in and kicks our temperatures up a notch. We will soar to the upper 80s for Sunday and will see our first heat wave of the year starting on Monday. Wednesday still looks like our hottest day of the week (and hottest of the year so far).

Thunderstorms will push through the next few afternoons on the east side of the Cascades. This will increase the wildfire danger over the next week.