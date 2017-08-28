Hurricane Harvey slams Texas - KPTV - FOX 12

Here's how you can help the victims of Hurricane Harvey

Updated:

Charities are stepping up their donation requests in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Here's what you can do to help:

Dozens of dogs arrive in Oregon from Texas to find new homes

(KPTV) (KPTV)
Updated:

As part of the relief effort after Hurricane Harvey, dozens of rescue dogs from Texas just landed in Oregon and they'll be ready for adoption in about a week. 

NFL star JJ Watt blows past $10M goal for Harvey victims fundraiser

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has organized a fundraiser to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. (AP Photo) Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has organized a fundraiser to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. (AP Photo)
Updated:

The Houston Texans defensive end said it’s hard to watch the devastation in his city and wants to do his part to help.

Dozens of shelter dogs from Texas arriving in Oregon

Image: Humane Society/KPTV Image: Humane Society/KPTV
Updated:

Fifty shelter dogs from Texas will be landing in Hillsboro Friday afternoon, going to Humane Society locations in Portland, Vancouver, St. Helens and Bend.

Explosions, black smoke reported at Texas chemical plant flooded by Harvey

The Arkema Inc. chemical plant is flooded from Tropical Storm Harvey, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Crosby, Texas. (Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle via AP) The Arkema Inc. chemical plant is flooded from Tropical Storm Harvey, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Crosby, Texas. (Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Updated:

The plant lost power and its backup generators amid the flood, leaving it without refrigeration for chemicals that become volatile as the temperature rises.

Portland restaurant owner, former Houston resident raising money for Harvey victims

Melissa McMillan, owner of Pastrami Zombie, is raising money for those affected by Harvey. (KPTV) Melissa McMillan, owner of Pastrami Zombie, is raising money for those affected by Harvey. (KPTV)
Updated:

As people continue to struggle for resources down in Houston, once known as the Magnolia City, people in the Rose City have stepped up to help. 

Hillsboro Hops set up auction to help those affected by Harvey

(KPTV) (KPTV)
Updated:

The Hillsboro Hops announced Wednesday that they are joining Minor League Baseball Charities to raise money for minor league communities affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Texas man stuck in Oregon after eclipse eager to return home, assist with hurricane relief

David Petkus (KPTV) David Petkus (KPTV)
Updated:

As the remnants of Hurricane Harvey finally move north, a man from Clear Lake Shores, Texas who is stuck in Portland says he is ready to head back home to help friends and family.

Hillsboro collection drive set up for Harvey disaster relief supplies

(KPTV) (KPTV)
Updated:

People in Texas are in desperate need of disaster relief supplies in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey, and now there’s a donation site up and running in Hillsboro where you can help. 

Red Cross volunteers in Oregon training to assist in Texas

(KPTV) (KPTV)
Updated:

The local Red Cross chapter is scrambling to send out resources to Texas to help with Harvey relief efforts but more help is needed. 

Houston Mayor confirms police officer drowned in flooded patrol car

(Source: CNN) Veteran Houston police officer Sgt. Steve Perez ied when he drove his vehicle into floodwater covering the Hardy Toll Way, Houston Police chief Art Acevedo said on August 29, 2017. (Source: CNN) Veteran Houston police officer Sgt. Steve Perez ied when he drove his vehicle into floodwater covering the Hardy Toll Way, Houston Police chief Art Acevedo said on August 29, 2017.
Updated:

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner confirms death of police officer Sunday when he was trapped in flooded patrol car.

Harvey triggers difficult reminder of Katrina for Portland restaurant owner

(KPTV) (KPTV)
Updated:

A Portland chef and restaurant owner knows all too well what people are going through in Texas. She lived through Hurricane Katrina and said the images from Harvey unfortunately mirrors her experience. 

Coast Guard personnel from WA, OR deployed to Texas for Harvey relief efforts

(KPTV file image) (KPTV file image)
Updated:

United States Coast Guard personnel from Washington and Oregon are traveling to Texas to help in Tropical Storm Harvey relief efforts.

Oregon Air National Guard going to Texas for storm relief

(KPTV) (KPTV)
Updated:

Roughly 15 members of the Oregon Air National Guard’s 125th Special Tactics Squadron will be flying to Ellington Field in Houston to help with storm relief efforts in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey. 

Portland Red Cross, already responding to wildfires, preparing to help Harvey victims

Updated:

The Red Cross already has teams on the ground to help with recovery efforts in Texas, and the local chapter needs help from the residents of Oregon and southwest Washington.

OHS disaster response team traveling to Texas to help pets stranded by Harvey

Updated:

The Oregon Humane Society is sending a disaster response team to Texas to help pets stranded by Hurricane Harvey.

Houston endures more rain and chaos; 6 feared drowned in van

Updated:

Floodwaters reached the roof lines of single-story homes Monday and people could be heard pleading for help from inside as Harvey poured rain on the Houston area for a fourth consecutive day.

Governor activates entire Texas National Guard

Updated:

Texas' governor is activating the entire Texas National Guard for search and rescue efforts following Hurricane Harvey, bringing the total deployment to roughly 12,000. Gov. Gregg Abbott said Monday that it's "imperative we do everything possible" to protect lives. About 3,000 guard members had already been mobilized along the Texas coast. Abbott says Texas is now activating others who are physically able and not currently deployed elsewhere. Houston officials say they ha...

Water released from Houston reservoirs to protect downtown

Updated:

Water gushed Monday from Houston-area reservoirs overwhelmed by Harvey as authorities sought to release pressure on two dams that were at risk of failing from the immense floodwaters that have filled the city. 

Man with boat jumps in to 'go save some lives' after Harvey

A volunteer rescuer in Dickinson, Texas, launches a boat on a mission to "save some lives." (Source: CNN) A volunteer rescuer in Dickinson, Texas, launches a boat on a mission to "save some lives." (Source: CNN)
Updated:

His statement was short but powerful.

450,000 could seek Harvey disaster assistance, FEMA chief says

Jennifer Bryant looks over the debris from her family business destroyed by Hurricane Harvey Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Katy, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Jennifer Bryant looks over the debris from her family business destroyed by Hurricane Harvey Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Katy, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Updated:

Swollen rivers in east Texas aren't expected to crest until later this week, but federal officials are already predicting Harvey will drive 30,000 people into shelters and spur 450,000 to seek some sort of disaster assistance. 

Resourceful dog spotted carrying entire bag of dog food after Hurricane Harvey

(Source: Tiele Dockens / Facebook) (Source: Tiele Dockens / Facebook)
Updated:

A clever pup in Texas has become a viral sensation after a photo surfaced of him carrying a large bag of dog food in the hours after Hurricane Harvey pummeled through the state. 

Nursing home residents rescued after waiting in waist-deep floodwater

Updated:

Residents of a nursing home in Dickinson, Texas, have been rescued after they waited patiently for help as floodwaters rose around them. 

Rescuers pluck hundreds from rising floodwaters in Houston

(Source: CNN) In Texas, flooding is a major concern, particularly in the Houston metro area, as Harvey's rain continues to pummel the southeastern part of the state. (Source: CNN) In Texas, flooding is a major concern, particularly in the Houston metro area, as Harvey's rain continues to pummel the southeastern part of the state.
Updated:

Tropical Storm Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into the nation's fourth-largest city Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground and overwhelmed rescuers who could not keep up with the constant calls for help. 

Houston residents reel as water levels continue to rise

Updated:

Residents of Houston, Texas, woke Sunday to flooded streets and homes, submerged cars and news of high water rescues after Harvey dumped between 15 and 30 inches of rain on the city overnight.

Exxon shuts giant refinery as Harvey hits Texas energy hub

Updated:

Tropical Storm Harvey battered southeastern Texas this weekend, forcing key oil and gas facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast to shutter.

