Charities are stepping up their donation requests in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Here's what you can do to help:
CLOUDY THURSDAY
Thursday, May 17 4:00 AM
We'll start the day off overcast and slowly see more sunshine as the day progresses. We'll see a little drizzle and mist this morning again too. Highs will make it to 70 degrees today.
Temperatures warm tomorrow and Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s both days.
Clouds giving way to sun
Cloudy
As part of the relief effort after Hurricane Harvey, dozens of rescue dogs from Texas just landed in Oregon and they'll be ready for adoption in about a week.
The Houston Texans defensive end said it’s hard to watch the devastation in his city and wants to do his part to help.
Fifty shelter dogs from Texas will be landing in Hillsboro Friday afternoon, going to Humane Society locations in Portland, Vancouver, St. Helens and Bend.
The plant lost power and its backup generators amid the flood, leaving it without refrigeration for chemicals that become volatile as the temperature rises.
As people continue to struggle for resources down in Houston, once known as the Magnolia City, people in the Rose City have stepped up to help.
The Hillsboro Hops announced Wednesday that they are joining Minor League Baseball Charities to raise money for minor league communities affected by Hurricane Harvey.
As the remnants of Hurricane Harvey finally move north, a man from Clear Lake Shores, Texas who is stuck in Portland says he is ready to head back home to help friends and family.
People in Texas are in desperate need of disaster relief supplies in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey, and now there’s a donation site up and running in Hillsboro where you can help.
The local Red Cross chapter is scrambling to send out resources to Texas to help with Harvey relief efforts but more help is needed.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner confirms death of police officer Sunday when he was trapped in flooded patrol car.
A Portland chef and restaurant owner knows all too well what people are going through in Texas. She lived through Hurricane Katrina and said the images from Harvey unfortunately mirrors her experience.
United States Coast Guard personnel from Washington and Oregon are traveling to Texas to help in Tropical Storm Harvey relief efforts.
Roughly 15 members of the Oregon Air National Guard’s 125th Special Tactics Squadron will be flying to Ellington Field in Houston to help with storm relief efforts in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey.
The Red Cross already has teams on the ground to help with recovery efforts in Texas, and the local chapter needs help from the residents of Oregon and southwest Washington.
The Oregon Humane Society is sending a disaster response team to Texas to help pets stranded by Hurricane Harvey.
Floodwaters reached the roof lines of single-story homes Monday and people could be heard pleading for help from inside as Harvey poured rain on the Houston area for a fourth consecutive day.
Texas' governor is activating the entire Texas National Guard for search and rescue efforts following Hurricane Harvey, bringing the total deployment to roughly 12,000. Gov. Gregg Abbott said Monday that it's "imperative we do everything possible" to protect lives. About 3,000 guard members had already been mobilized along the Texas coast. Abbott says Texas is now activating others who are physically able and not currently deployed elsewhere. Houston officials say they ha...
Water gushed Monday from Houston-area reservoirs overwhelmed by Harvey as authorities sought to release pressure on two dams that were at risk of failing from the immense floodwaters that have filled the city.
His statement was short but powerful.
Swollen rivers in east Texas aren't expected to crest until later this week, but federal officials are already predicting Harvey will drive 30,000 people into shelters and spur 450,000 to seek some sort of disaster assistance.
A clever pup in Texas has become a viral sensation after a photo surfaced of him carrying a large bag of dog food in the hours after Hurricane Harvey pummeled through the state.
Residents of a nursing home in Dickinson, Texas, have been rescued after they waited patiently for help as floodwaters rose around them.
Tropical Storm Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into the nation's fourth-largest city Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground and overwhelmed rescuers who could not keep up with the constant calls for help.
Residents of Houston, Texas, woke Sunday to flooded streets and homes, submerged cars and news of high water rescues after Harvey dumped between 15 and 30 inches of rain on the city overnight.
Tropical Storm Harvey battered southeastern Texas this weekend, forcing key oil and gas facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast to shutter.
A long-time WinCo employee and community member was hit and killed while crossing the street on his way to work and community members remember his impact.More >
A man was arrested for robbing a video lottery winner in Beaverton on Saturday, according to police. Police responded to Shari’s restaurant regarding a theft suspect who was being held down by citizens around 2:20 p.m. FOX 12 spoke with the customer who said he tackled the suspect, all because his wife, told him to. "I was on his back, had him in a chokehold, my brother had one arm and my dad fishing buddy had the other, he couldn’t move."More >
Police are investigating a shooting that happened at Le Bistro Montage early Thursday morning.More >
Emory Ellis was hungry so he went to Burger King one morning in 2015. But instead of breakfast, Ellis got a ride to the police station.More >
A man berated employees and customers for speaking Spanish in a New York restaurant, describing them as undocumented and threatening to call immigration officials in a rant captured on video.More >
In the suit, Lee alleges that Olivarez managed to convince him to sign a power of attorney to gain control over Lee's assets.More >
He was finally able to clear his name Tuesday when a judge formally exonerated him after 27 years. He's 41 now.More >
It was a birthday party that turned into a nightmare in Newport on Tuesday night when police said two men were shot by a neighbor angry over noisy babies.More >
A group of high school students in Wisconsin pulled off their senior prank so well that even police officers were impressed.More >
