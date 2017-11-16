Today's Forecast

RAINY START TO SPRING BREAK Monday, March 26, 12:50 PM

Showers have stayed mainly north of Portland so far today, but it sure has been chilly. Temps are about 5 to 10 degrees below average.

Wednesday looks partly cloudy and dry with highs closer to average. We will have a nice mix of clouds and sunshine to end spring break. Highs will be close to 60 degrees Thursday through Saturday.

Easter Sunday and Monday will be more cloudy with a chance of showers.