  • 49°
  • 46°

RAINY START TO SPRING BREAK

Monday, March 26, 12:50 PM

Showers have stayed mainly north of Portland so far today, but it sure has been chilly. Temps are about 5 to 10 degrees below average.

Wednesday looks partly cloudy and dry with highs closer to average. We will have a nice mix of clouds and sunshine to end spring break. Highs will be close to 60 degrees Thursday through Saturday.

Easter Sunday and Monday will be more cloudy with a chance of showers.

 

  • 49°
  • 46°

Cool Showers

Currently in Portland as of

  • 49°(Feels like 46°)
  • Overcast
  • Wind: SSW @ 7 mph
  • Barometer: 30.39 in.
  • Sunrise: 07:01:57 am
  • Sunset: 07:30:59 pm
  • Humidity: 77
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

  • 49°
  • 43°

A few showers developing late

Currently in Hillsboro as of

  • 48°(Feels like 46°)
  • Overcast
  • Wind: SE @ 5 mph
  • Barometer: 30.38 in.
  • Sunrise: 07:03:07 am
  • Sunset: 07:32:12 pm
  • Humidity: 83
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

  • 49°
  • 46°

Showers possible

Currently in Troutdale as of

  • 50°(Feels like 50°)
  • Overcast
  • Wind: SW @ 8 mph
  • Barometer: 30.39 in.
  • Sunrise: 07:00:58 am
  • Sunset: 07:30:00 pm
  • Humidity: 71
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

  • 50°
  • 44°

Cloudy

Currently in Salem as of

  • 50°(Feels like 50°)
  • Overcast
  • Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
  • Barometer: 30.39 in.
  • Sunrise: 07:03:34 am
  • Sunset: 07:32:07 pm
  • Humidity: 68
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

Portland
49°
Hillsboro
48°
Troutdale
50°
Salem
50°

