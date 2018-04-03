Today's Forecast

58°

45°

CLOUDY DAY AHEAD

Wednesday, April 4, 4:00 AM



Light showers will taper off through the morning and the rest of the day will be mostly dry and cloudy. Steadier rain arrives tomorrow and lasts throughout the day. Highs both today and tomorrow will be in the upper 50s.

Friday will be warm with highs in the mid 60s with morning showers.

