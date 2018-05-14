A long-time WinCo employee and community member was hit and killed while crossing the street on his way to work and community members remember his impact.More >
A man was arrested for robbing a video lottery winner in Beaverton on Saturday, according to police. Police responded to Shari’s restaurant regarding a theft suspect who was being held down by citizens around 2:20 p.m. FOX 12 spoke with the customer who said he tackled the suspect, all because his wife, told him to. "I was on his back, had him in a chokehold, my brother had one arm and my dad fishing buddy had the other, he couldn’t move."More >
Police are investigating a shooting that happened at Le Bistro Montage early Thursday morning.More >
Emory Ellis was hungry so he went to Burger King one morning in 2015. But instead of breakfast, Ellis got a ride to the police station.More >
A man berated employees and customers for speaking Spanish in a New York restaurant, describing them as undocumented and threatening to call immigration officials in a rant captured on video.More >
In the suit, Lee alleges that Olivarez managed to convince him to sign a power of attorney to gain control over Lee's assets.More >
He was finally able to clear his name Tuesday when a judge formally exonerated him after 27 years. He's 41 now.More >
It was a birthday party that turned into a nightmare in Newport on Tuesday night when police said two men were shot by a neighbor angry over noisy babies.More >
A group of high school students in Wisconsin pulled off their senior prank so well that even police officers were impressed.More >
