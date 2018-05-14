A man was arrested for robbing a video lottery winner in Beaverton on Saturday, according to police. Police responded to Shari’s restaurant regarding a theft suspect who was being held down by citizens around 2:20 p.m. FOX 12 spoke with the customer who said he tackled the suspect, all because his wife, told him to. "I was on his back, had him in a chokehold, my brother had one arm and my dad fishing buddy had the other, he couldn’t move."