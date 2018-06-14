World Cup 2018 - KPTV - FOX 12


World Cup

Gimenez scores to lift Uruguay over Egypt 1-0 in Group A

Updated:

Jose Gimenez came to Uruguay's rescue by scoring the lone goal in a 1-0 victory over Egypt in Group A of the World Cup. More>>

Iran fans unfurl banner at World Cup in support of women

Updated:

Iranian fans at the national team's first match at the World Cup unfurled a banner protesting the Iran's ban on women attending soccer matches back home. More>>

Messi begins bid for 1st World Cup title against Iceland

Updated:

Lionel Messi will be the headliner of the Group D match between Argentina and Iceland at Spartak Stadium in Moscow. More>>

No team but 2 referees for US at World Cup in Russia

Updated:

While the United States is missing from soccer's showcase for the first time since 1986, it is the only nation with two referees working the tournament. More>>

Mystery over empty seats at World Cup game between Uruguay and Egypt

The World Cup is barely two days old and football's governing body FIFA is already having to field questions about poor stadium attendances at the tournament. More>>

France coach indulges Griezmann before World Cup match

Updated:

France coach Didier Deschamps has always been clear with his players since taking charge six years ago: there is no "I" in team. More>>

Putin and Russia get their 1st win at the World Cup

Updated:

Substitute Denis Cheryshev scores two goals to lead host Russia over Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening match of the World Cup. More>>

Spain ready to leave World Cup coaching woes in the past

Updated:

Spain can't wait to get the ball rolling and put its coaching woes in the past. More>>

Russian hopes, fears tied up in Putin's showcase World Cup

Updated:

Russian President Vladimir Putin claims soccer and politics have nothing to do with each other, yet the World Cup he kicked off is about much more than sports. More>>

Tiny Iceland faces Messi, Argentina in big World Cup debut

Updated:

The smallest nation ever to play at a World Cup has a big start against Lionel Messi in Moscow on Saturday. More>>

Uruguay forward Luis Suarez seeks redemption at World Cup

Updated:

Uruguay forward Luis Suarez is looking for redemption at the World Cup in Russia. More>>

USA! USA! Wait, We Didn't Make The World Cup?

Updated:

U.S. National Team star Landon Donovan likes Mexico with a U.S. team to cheer at World Cup, but worries a generation of American kids may not give soccer a second look. More>>

Russian official urges love at World Cup after backlash

Updated:

Russian lawmaker urges love at World Cup after backlash to colleague's comments that advised against it. More>>

Scalpers still operating at World Cup despite crackdown

Updated:

Scalpers are still operating at the World Cup despite claims of a crackdown by FIFA and Russia on illicit ticket sales. More>>

Spain and Portugal both distracted before World Cup opener

Updated:

Spain and Portugal head into their World Cup opener rife with distractions for both Group B teams. More>>

Whirlwind World Cup awaits Fox's lead voices Strong, Holden

Updated:

How the World Cup will resonate with American viewers is one of the big questions facing Fox's lead broadcast team of John Strong and Stuart Holden. More>>

  • Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo strikes deal on tax fraud case

    Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo strikes deal on tax fraud case

    Friday, June 15 2018 7:58 PM EDT2018-06-15 23:58:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Francisco Seco). Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures to the fans at the end of the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.(AP Photo/Francisco Seco). Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures to the fans at the end of the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.
    Spanish media reports that Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to plead guilty to tax fraud and pay a fine of 18.8 million euros ($21.8 milllion) in exchange for a prison sentence that would most likely...More >
    Spanish media reports that Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to plead guilty to tax fraud and pay a fine of 18.8 million euros ($21.8 milllion) in exchange for a prison sentence that would most likely be suspended.More >
