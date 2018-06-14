Iran fans unfurl banner at World Cup in support of women Friday, June 15, 2018 4:04 PM EDT Updated: Iranian fans at the national team's first match at the World Cup unfurled a banner protesting the Iran's ban on women attending soccer matches back home. More>>

Messi begins bid for 1st World Cup title against Iceland Friday, June 15, 2018 3:02 PM EDT Updated: Lionel Messi will be the headliner of the Group D match between Argentina and Iceland at Spartak Stadium in Moscow.

No team but 2 referees for US at World Cup in Russia Friday, June 15, 2018 2:33 PM EDT Updated: While the United States is missing from soccer's showcase for the first time since 1986, it is the only nation with two referees working the tournament.

France coach indulges Griezmann before World Cup match Friday, June 15, 2018 9:12 AM EDT Updated: France coach Didier Deschamps has always been clear with his players since taking charge six years ago: there is no "I" in team.

Putin and Russia get their 1st win at the World Cup Friday, June 15, 2018 5:41 AM EDT Updated: Substitute Denis Cheryshev scores two goals to lead host Russia over Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening match of the World Cup.

Russian hopes, fears tied up in Putin's showcase World Cup Friday, June 15, 2018 3:29 AM EDT Updated: Russian President Vladimir Putin claims soccer and politics have nothing to do with each other, yet the World Cup he kicked off is about much more than sports.

Tiny Iceland faces Messi, Argentina in big World Cup debut Thursday, June 14, 2018 9:09 PM EDT Updated: The smallest nation ever to play at a World Cup has a big start against Lionel Messi in Moscow on Saturday.

USA! USA! Wait, We Didn't Make The World Cup? Thursday, June 14, 2018 6:21 PM EDT Updated: U.S. National Team star Landon Donovan likes Mexico with a U.S. team to cheer at World Cup, but worries a generation of American kids may not give soccer a second look.

Scalpers still operating at World Cup despite crackdown Thursday, June 14, 2018 4:03 PM EDT Updated: Scalpers are still operating at the World Cup despite claims of a crackdown by FIFA and Russia on illicit ticket sales.

Spain and Portugal both distracted before World Cup opener Thursday, June 14, 2018 1:23 PM EDT Updated: Spain and Portugal head into their World Cup opener rife with distractions for both Group B teams.