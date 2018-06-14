Jose Gimenez came to Uruguay's rescue by scoring the lone goal in a 1-0 victory over Egypt in Group A of the World Cup. More>>
Iranian fans at the national team's first match at the World Cup unfurled a banner protesting the Iran's ban on women attending soccer matches back home. More>>
Lionel Messi will be the headliner of the Group D match between Argentina and Iceland at Spartak Stadium in Moscow. More>>
While the United States is missing from soccer's showcase for the first time since 1986, it is the only nation with two referees working the tournament. More>>
The World Cup is barely two days old and football's governing body FIFA is already having to field questions about poor stadium attendances at the tournament. More>>
France coach Didier Deschamps has always been clear with his players since taking charge six years ago: there is no "I" in team. More>>
Substitute Denis Cheryshev scores two goals to lead host Russia over Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening match of the World Cup. More>>
Spain can't wait to get the ball rolling and put its coaching woes in the past. More>>
Russian President Vladimir Putin claims soccer and politics have nothing to do with each other, yet the World Cup he kicked off is about much more than sports. More>>
The smallest nation ever to play at a World Cup has a big start against Lionel Messi in Moscow on Saturday. More>>
Uruguay forward Luis Suarez is looking for redemption at the World Cup in Russia. More>>
U.S. National Team star Landon Donovan likes Mexico with a U.S. team to cheer at World Cup, but worries a generation of American kids may not give soccer a second look. More>>
Russian lawmaker urges love at World Cup after backlash to colleague's comments that advised against it. More>>
Scalpers are still operating at the World Cup despite claims of a crackdown by FIFA and Russia on illicit ticket sales. More>>
Spain and Portugal head into their World Cup opener rife with distractions for both Group B teams. More>>
How the World Cup will resonate with American viewers is one of the big questions facing Fox's lead broadcast team of John Strong and Stuart Holden. More>>
Here’s your chance to win a DNA kit to reveal your ancestry and ethnicity. Watch FOX 12 Oregon Monday June 11 through Sunday July 15, 2018 and enter at kptv.com/contests.More >
The Portland Diamond Project, the group looking to bring Major League Baseball to Portland, announced Friday that one of the potential sites for a stadium “did not comply with our ballpark development timelines.”More >
Portland Thorns, Timbers and Timbers 2 players lent a helping hand Thursday during a volunteer event for “Stand Together Week”.More >
The rosters may change but the sunsets remain the same for season six of minor league fun at Ron Tonkin field. 'You've done it so much you kind of enjoy it, you kind of long for those trips, put a movie on for those guys, I bought a few movies today,” Shawn Roof said. Manager Shawn Roof returns to Hillsboro for his second summer as captain of the short-season single-a farm club of the Arizona Diamondbacks in search of a fifth straight summer in the postseason.More >
Oregon State University’s Luke Heimlich was named National Pitcher of the Year by the College Baseball Foundation.More >
She's thought to be the first female head coach of a varsity boys program in the Oregon high school ranks since the mid-1930s. FOX 12 went to Yamhill to meet the new queen of the Yamhill Carlton High School Tigers.More >
Adley Rutschman hit a two-out, two-RBI single in the ninth inning to lead No. 3 national seed Oregon State to a 6-3 win in the second game of the NCAA Tournament super regional Saturday.More >
Goalkeepers Jeff Attinella of Portland and Tim Melia of Sporting KC each made four saves, and the two teams played to a scoreless tie on Saturday night.More >
Sherwood's Adley Rutschman was as clutch as he has ever been with a two-run, two-out eventual game winning hit in the top of the 9th inning as the Beavers rallied late to defeat Minnesota in Game 2 of the Super Regionals, 6-3. Sending OSU to a sixth College World Series appearance in Omaha since 2005.More >
Here’s your chance to win a DNA kit to reveal your ancestry and ethnicity. Watch FOX 12 Oregon Monday June 11 through Sunday July 15, 2018 and enter at kptv.com/contests.More >
A Washington man is accused of murdering his wife after a chilling 911 call.More >
A cougar was spotted Sunday at Powell Butte Nature Park, according to Portland Parks and Recreation.More >
An outdoor festival with things that are so Oregon – beer, music and camping – is happening this weekend in Silverton.More >
An outdoor festival with things that are so Oregon – beer, music and camping – is happening this weekend in Silverton.More >
A convicted sex offender in Arkansas was arrested again for allegedly possessing child porn.More >
One person was seriously injured early Friday morning in a crash involving two cars and a semi-truck on Interstate 84.More >
Neighbors in Vancouver say the family mysteriously moved out in January.More >
Distracted driving penalties for drivers in Oregon will start to add up. Distracted driving is already a problem with deaths and serious injuries occurring regularly in crashes, but the cost for the driver will go up even more, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. Starting July 1, offenses under the state's distracted driving law will begin counting toward elevated sanctions.More >
A driver and a boy died after the motorist, a 68-year-old woman, drove off the road for unknown reasons and hit a tree, Oregon State Police said.More >
A cougar was spotted Sunday at Powell Butte Nature Park, according to Portland Parks and Recreation. Several warning signs are posted at the large park in southeast Portland. Hikers are encouraged to hike in groups or pairs, and keep children and pets close. A park employee told FOX 12 a man reported that the cougar ran across the Summit Lane trail in front of him Sunday morning.More >
A Beaverton day care employee is facing sex abuse charges involving two children under the age of 4, according to police.More >
Deputies arrested a former Linn County Health Services employee in connection with a fraud investigation.More >
A Texas man is being praised for buying pizza for dozens of immigrants found in a tractor-trailer.More >
