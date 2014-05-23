Meth, cocaine, ecstasy seized as part of E. Burnside raids - KPTV - FOX 12

Meth, cocaine, ecstasy seized as part of E. Burnside raids

Posted:
SWAT teams raided two homes on East Burnside Street on Friday morning as part of an ongoing investigation into white supremacist gangs suspected of dealing drugs and trafficking guns. (5/23/14)
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.