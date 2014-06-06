Linfield College students fights with burglar - KPTV - FOX 12

Linfield College students fights with burglar

Posted:
A Linfield College student fought with a suspected burglar after coming home to find the man about to walk off with his bicycle.
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.