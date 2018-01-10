On the Go with Joe at Portland Boat Show - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe

On the Go with Joe at Portland Boat Show

Posted:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

For its 58th year, the Portland Boat Show is back in town Wednesday through Sunday. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.