Seeing double: J.K. Simmons takes on two roles in ‘Counterpart’ - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Seeing double: J.K. Simmons takes on two roles in ‘Counterpart’

Posted:
(KPTV) -

Oscar winner J.K. Simmons is doing double duty in the new series, “Counterpart.”

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.