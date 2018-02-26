Monica Metz's dairy-free date shake - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Monica Metz's dairy-free date shake

Posted:
(KPTV) -

Want to sweeten your diet? Why not do it with a date? 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.