ODOT cracking down on Salem homeless camp blocking pedestrian br - KPTV - FOX 12

ODOT cracking down on Salem homeless camp blocking pedestrian bridge

Posted:
SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

One of Salem’s biggest homeless camps is being forced to move.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.