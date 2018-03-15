Thief broke into lockers, vehicles at Beaverton athletic club - KPTV - FOX 12

Thief broke into lockers, vehicles at Beaverton athletic club

Posted:
BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

FOX 12's Most Wanted stole from at least three people at a Beaverton athletic club.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.