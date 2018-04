Some New Mexico natives are bringing the heat to Portland's food scene with authentic hatch chile peppers. Los Roasts' salsas and hot sauces are in such high demand they are flying off store shelves. The company has a cool connection to the famous Portland band, "The Shins." One of the owners is Shins drummer Jesse Sandoval. Sandoval and Los Roast's Marshall Berg talked to MORE about hatch chiles and their popularity among Portlanders.