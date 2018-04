In November 2017 the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association updated blood pressure guidelines. The new normal is under 120/80, previously it was under 140/90. If you are confused about the new blood pressure guidelines and how it can impact your health, Dr. Tm Jacobson, Chief of Cardiology at Kaiser Permanente Northwest, explains why the change was made, and steps you can take to manage your blood pressure. Check out this Thrive Tip.