“Lean on Pete” officially hits theaters this weekend. MORE’s Ste - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

“Lean on Pete” officially hits theaters this weekend. MORE’s Stephanie Kralevich sits down with the film's director to learn more about the movie filmed in Oregon.

Posted:
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.