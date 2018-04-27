'She's in a lot of danger': $500 reward offered for missing falc - KPTV - FOX 12

'She's in a lot of danger': $500 reward offered for missing falcon in Clackamas Co.

Posted:
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.