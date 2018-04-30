MORE’S healthy eating expert mixes up “cranberry coconut bliss” - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

MORE’S healthy eating expert mixes up “cranberry coconut bliss” bars.

Posted:

Monica Metz makes Cranberry Coconut Bliss Bites.

Link: www.MONICAMETZ.COM

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.