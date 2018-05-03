Molly Riehl stops by Sixth Ave Bistro in Vancouver, WA, and spea - KPTV - FOX 12


Molly Riehl stops by Sixth Ave Bistro in Vancouver, WA, and speaks with owner Debbie Belden about the restaurant celebrating its 6th month in business. They discuss the food, drinks, and comfortable digs, including the outdoor patio area!

