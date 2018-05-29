Homeless Rental Assistance Program in Salem helps ‘hardest to ho - KPTV - FOX 12

Homeless Rental Assistance Program in Salem helps ‘hardest to house’ get into a home

Posted:

There’s a new program in Salem that’s helping homeless people get off the streets.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.