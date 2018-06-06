Portland artist talks painting and survival with MORE - KPTV - FOX 12


Megan Krzmarzick started painting four years ago, and is already one of the more promising abstract artists in Portland. In 2016, Megan was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 31. She speaks with MORE’s Molly Riehl about finding art, survival and helping others discover their passion.

