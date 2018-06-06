Portland artist talks painting and survival with MORE

Megan Krzmarzick started painting four years ago, and is already one of the more promising abstract artists in Portland. In 2016, Megan was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 31. She speaks with MORE’s Molly Riehl about finding art, survival and helping others discover their passion.More >
Megan Krzmarzick started painting four years ago, and is already one of the more promising abstract artists in Portland. In 2016, Megan was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 31. She speaks with MORE’s Molly Riehl about finding art, survival and helping others discover their passion.More >