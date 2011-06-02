Modeling agency owner accused of sex abuse

A Portland modeling agency owner has been arrested on sex abuse charges.



Portland police say 41-year-old Michael William Fox had a relationship with a 16-year-old female client and intern at his business, Vault Model and Artist Management Company.



Fox will be arraigned Friday on 10 counts of second-degree sex abuse and 10 counts of contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor.



Police say Fox's business is located at 420 S.W. Washington Street, but it recently moved from 1722 N.W. Raleigh Street.



Detectives want to hear from anyone who may have information about the case or any other incidents involving Fox. Anyone with information is asked to call 503-823-1063 or e-mail Brendan.mcguire@portlandoregon.gov.