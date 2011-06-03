Shauna Parsons anchors Good Day Oregon each day on FOX 12.

Many Oregonians got to know Shauna when she moved to Oregon in 2000. She anchored the Emmy award-winning 10 O'clock News with Wayne Garcia for nearly 13 years before taking command of the anchor desk alone at 5 and 6 p.m. in the Spring of 2013.

Shauna began her career in Utah where she produced and anchored a daily newscast on her college radio station. She also anchored a daily newscast on her college television station. Eager to hone her skills in front of the camera, Shauna then became an intern at a television station in Salt Lake City where she climbed the news ladder to an anchor position. With a long career in television, Shauna has earned several awards for her reporting from the Society of Professional Journalists and the Utah Broadcasters Association. She was also nominated for an Emmy award for a story on animal euthanasia.

Shauna is always on the go and is very active outside of work. She loves to travel, spend time with friends and read. However, as a very proud and dedicated mother, Shauna most enjoys spending time with her family and cheering on her kids while they play sports.

Shauna is married with a son and a daughter.

Now, here are some fun facts about Shauna:

What was the last book you read?

"The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society" It's a crazy name for a book, but it's SO good!

What was your most embarrassing TV moment?

It's a toss-up between the time I called Madonna a "pop pooper-star" and the time I laughed so hard I cried after reading a story about a man who won an award for having the world's longest EAR hair!

What's your favorite way to spend a Saturday?

Riding bikes or hiking with my family along one of Oregon's spectacular trails.

What would be impossible for you to give up?

My iPhone. I have an unhealthy relationship with it. :)

Name 5 things that are always in your refrigerator.

Delicious leftovers made by my husband who is an amazing cook



Organic, free-range, vegetarian-fed eggs (yes, I'm that annoying)



Flavored coffee creamer (but NEVER hazelnut flavor. I love the real thing, but despise the fake flavoring)



Condiments that are way past their expiration date

At least one milk carton with only a quarter inch of milk left in it. (Life with KIDS!)

What would surprise people most about you?

I was Bachelorette #3 on the "All New Dating Game" show when I was a senior in high school. I actually got picked and ended up taking a trip to (what was formerly known as) Yugoslavia right after I graduated from high school.

I lived in rural Missouri for four years as a kid and got up before dawn to bottle-feed calves.

I had a pet turkey named McGurkey.

Any pet peeves?

Spelling shortcuts while texting. Is it that hard to spell out the word "you"? And let's be honest, is "2" really that much easier to type than "to"?

People who talk or text during movies (RUDE!)

I have a bizarre aversion to touching flour. It gives me the creeps.

What is your nickname?

I don't really have one anymore (aside from "Mom"), but as a kid my mom called me Shauncie.

What are you scared of?

Sending my children out into the world unprepared for real life.

What kind of pets do you have and what are their names?

Coco, who is a Lhasa Apso mixed with a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and the cutest dog you will ever see in your entire life. She's like my third child. ;) We also have a cat named Jet. I have to admit, I got overruled on this one, but my kids and husband convinced me to adopt him (I thought we were too busy for another pet). Now I'm in love with our sweet cat and can't imagine him not being a part of our family.

What is something you've always wanted to learn how to do?

I'd like to learn to play the piano!

What would you place in a time capsule that would tell a relative 100 years from now who you are?

A picture of me with the most important things in my life: my husband and kids. Oh, and maybe my iPhone. ;)