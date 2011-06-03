Wayne Garcia anchors the 8 o'clock news on KPDX TV and 10 and 11 o'clock news each weeknight on FOX 12. He actually started his career while in high school in 1979 where he was a disc jockey and sports announcer for a small radio station in his hometown of Porterville, California. He then attended college at San Diego State University. Upon graduation, Wayne worked at a radio station in Fresno where he made his transition to television. He later worked for TV stations in Seattle, Los Angeles and Phoenix before landing in Oregon in 2002.

Wayne has been honored with two Edward R. Murrow Regional Awards for his anchoring and for a documentary he wrote and hosted on the Hantavirus. He has also won several Emmy and Los Angeles Golden Mic awards for his live spot news coverage, feature reporting, cultural reporting and economic reporting.

Wayne embraces an active lifestyle in the Pacific Northwest. In addition to exploring Oregon's many campgrounds with his family in his 1979 VW bus, he is a huge fan of the Portland Timbers. Wayne also loves college football, and can often be found playing a game of racquetball before heading to work. When he does find himself hunkered down at home, Wayne loves to write fiction and play guitar.

Wayne is married with two daughters who share his love for Oregon.

Now, here are some fun facts about Wayne!

What are the top 5 songs played on your IPOD?

"Where the Boat Leaves From" – Zac Brown

"Party at the End of the World" – Jimmy Buffett

"Barricades of Heaven" – Jackson Browne

"No Woman No Cry" – Bob Marley

"Use Me" – Bill Withers

What was your most embarrassing TV moment?

When I had to run just before a live shot to grab a battery for my photographer whose camera was dying. When I had to talk on camera I was out of breath and could barely speak.

What's your favorite way to spend a Saturday?

Light breakfast, bike ride, wings and IPA at Fire on the Mountain, Timbers win at Jeld Wen.

What would be impossible for you to give up?

Diet Coke

Name 5 things that are always in your refrigerator.

Diet Coke

Sriracha Sauce

Ketchup

Almond Milk

Tillamook Cheddar Loaf

What would surprise people most about you?

I was born in a car.

Any pet peeves?

When I misplace something.

I hate the word, " incident."

When someone uses the last of the ketchup and doesn't tell me.

What is your nickname?

Daddy-boy (created by my youngest daughter)

What are you scared of?

Tsunamis, black widow spiders, and running low on wine.

What kind of pets do you have and what are their names?

We have a 15 year old Bichon Frise named Chippy.

If you could interview anyone in the world, who would it be?

Jimmy Buffett

What is something you've always wanted to learn how to do?

Speak many languages and surf. Maybe simultaneously.

What would you place in a time capsule that would tell a relative 100 years from now who you are?

A CD of "A1A" by Jimmy Buffett

A paperback of "Prince of Tides" by Pat Conroy.

A bottle of Bridgeport IPA

A picture of me and my family

A recipe of my Mom's potato salad because there may be nothing better.

Follow Wayne on Twitter at @WayneGarciaKPTV or like him on Facebook here.

