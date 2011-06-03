Kimberly Maus co-anchors the Emmy-award winning newscast "Good Day Oregon" from 4:30 to 9 a.m. each weekday on FOX 12.

Kimberly is a graduate of Arizona State University. She started her news career in Palm Springs, California in 1989. She landed her first news job in radio, and after several months behind the microphone, made the jump to television where she anchored evening newscasts for three years (KESQ). Kimberly moved to San Luis Obispo, California in 1993 where she anchored the late night news for five years (KSBY). She then made the jump to Fox 12 and "Good Day Oregon" in 1998.

Kimberly is a Southern California native who embraces the beauty (and rain!) of the Pacific Northwest. She especially loves Oregon's rural communities that are filled with old farms and history. Kimberly admits to being a homebody. She loves working on projects around the house with her husband and riding their horses in the hills above Portland and North Plains. Kimberly is also devoted to her pets. She is a big supporter of animal rescue and gives her time to benefits that help raise money for local organizations.

Kimberly is married with two grown stepsons.

Now, here are some fun facts about Kim:

What are the top 5 songs played on your IPOD?

That's one of those little contraptions that plays music, right?

What was your most embarrassing TV moment?

I used to anchor with a guy I watched on TV when I was in high school named Phil Blauer. I was so nervous my first day on the job that instead of saying, "Good Evening, I'm Kimberly Maus", I said, "Good Evening, I'm Phil Blauer". He laughed. I was mortified!

What's your favorite way to spend a Saturday?

I love cooking with my husband.

What would be impossible for you to give up?

Mexican food. It'll never happen.

Name 5 things that are always in your refrigerator.

Almond Butter

Almond Milk

Wine

Frank's Hot Sauce

Cheese

What would surprise people most about you?

I am an introvert.

Any pet peeves?

Can't stand hearing people chew ice. Makes me nuts!

What is your nickname?

My family and childhood friends called me Kimmy.

What are you scared of?

I am terrified of heights. Always have been.

What kind of pets do you have and what are their names?

Two dogs named Blake and Rodeo and two horses named Maverick and Peso

If you could interview anyone in the world, who would it be?

Stevie Nicks or Cher

What is something you've always wanted to learn how to do?

Play the guitar

What would you place in a time capsule that would tell a relative 100 years from now who you are?

A wedding photo, pictures of my animals, cowboy boots, an Eagles cd, and a bottle of wine.

