Pete Ferryman anchors the 5 O'clock News the 6 O'clock News each weeknight on FOX 12 Oregon.

Pete joined the Fox 12 Oregon team in May of 2000, and it was a homecoming of sorts for the University of Oregon graduate.

Pete began his TV news career in Eugene, where he worked as a weekend anchor and reporter. From Eugene, Pete moved on to Las Vegas, where he was the morning anchor for the CBS affiliate. Over the course of his career, Pete has won numerous awards, including an Associated Press award for Best Anchor Team. He was also named "Volunteer of the Year" by Big Brothers/Big Sisters.

While in Las Vegas, Pete met his wife Robin, who at the time was anchoring the news at a competing station.

Pete and Robin were blessed with a beautiful daughter named Tess in February of 2002.

In his spare time, Pete enjoys spending time with his family, reading, playing tennis and exploring the Pacific Northwest.