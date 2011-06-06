Relative of Yashanee Vaughn killed in weekend shooting - KPTV - FOX 12

Relative of Yashanee Vaughn killed in weekend shooting

Posted: Updated:

Relatives of murdered teen Yashanee Vaughn are mourning the loss of another relative.

Marcus Miller was killed Saturday morning, when he was shot near his NE Portland home on 13th and Rosa Parks way. Miller is the father of Vaughn's brother.

Authorities have not said if this was a gang-related shooting, but relatives say Miller gave up gang life 20 years ago.

Investigators are still looking for the gunman.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.