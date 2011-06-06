Centralia Woman Wounded in Napavine Shooting - KPTV - FOX 12

Centralia Woman Wounded in Napavine Shooting

Lewis County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a 24-year-old Centralia woman.

Detectives say the victim was shot twice outside of an apartment complex in the 100 block of Haywire Road in Napavine at about 10 p.m. yesterday.

The victim was treated and released from Providence Centralia Hospital this morning.

Deputies tell FOX 12 they believe the shooting was not random and they have a person of interest they are investigating.

 

