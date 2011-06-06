Debra Gil

Good Day Oregon

debra.gil@kptv.com

Follow Debra on Twitter: @DebraGil

Debra Gil is an anchor and reporter of FOX 12's Emmy award-winning Good Day Oregon.



She has been at KPTV since 2003 and in broadcasting for 30 years. She started her career in San Angelo, Texas (KLST) as a morning anchor, reporter and producer and then went on to El Paso, Texas (KTSM) before moving to central California (KSEE).



Debra is active in the community, hosting charity events and speaking to schools. She is married, has a daughter who attends Portland State University, and a dog they rescued from a shelter.



Debra is an avid sports fan and closely follows the Trail Blazers, Timbers, Winterhawks and PSU Vikings.



Debra enjoys travel, reading, movies and shopping. When she's not doing one of those things, you might find her walking one of the many trails in Forest Park.



"What's not to love about the Northwest and especially the Portland area? It's beautiful here and I am so blessed to be able to live here," she said.