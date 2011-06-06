Timbers Stay Winless On Road, Fall 1-0 To Chivas

A second-half goal from forward Marcos Mondaini and a shutout by goalkeeper Dan Kenney led Chivas USA to a 1-0 win over the Portland Timbers in front of 14,076 at The Home Depot Center on Saturday.



Chivas USA broke the deadlock in the 70th minute as Mondaini put away a well-placed cross in to the box by midfielder Paulo Nagamura. Portland goalkeeper Troy Perkins spoiled several scoring chances from Chivas USA throughout the night, recording six saves; Chivas USA out-shot the Timbers 19-9.



Mondaini tallied his second goal of the season in his return to the lineup from a four-game, league-imposed suspension, Kennedy logged four saves to pick up his fourth shutout and Nagamura recorded his first MLS assist to help Chivas USA (4-4-5, 17pts) to their second win at home and extend their unbeaten streak to three matches.



Perkins' six saves was a season-high, midfielder Jack Jewsbury attempted a team-high three shots and forward Kenny Cooper provided two shots for the Timbers (5-5-2, 17pts). Portland has lost its last two matches.



