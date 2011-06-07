Joe Vithayathil is a feature reporter for FOX 12's Emmy award-winning newscast, "Good Day Oregon".

Joe attended the Edward R. Murrow School of Communication at Washington State University and started his career as a general assignment reporter in Yakima in 1999. He later moved to San Antonio, Texas where he landed a job as a feature reporter. While there, he fell in love with barbeque and a co-worker named Jenny who later became his wife. In 2006, Joe and Jenny had opportunities to return to the Northwest, and with family and friends in the area, they jumped at the chance. Joe has been entertaining viewers as "JoeV" ever since.

As the man about town, Joe brings viewers the sights and sounds of interesting people, places and events in the Portland metro area. He's a man with moxie who tackles everything from the adventurous to the unusual. There isn't anything he won't try at least once, so be sure to send him your ideas!

Oh, and if you wondered about Joe's last name? It's Indian and it's pronounced the way it's spelled!

Joe and Jenny have two daughters named Siena and Josie.

Now, here are some interesting facts about Joe:

What are the top 5 songs played on your IPOD?

"Visions" Stevie Wonder

"Long Train Running" Doobie Brothers

"Hung Up on my Baby" Isaac Hayes

"Ain't Hard to Tell" Nas

"Devotion (Live)" Earth, Wind and Fire,

What was your most embarrassing TV moment?

It involved a gingerbread house and an unfortunate choice of words. That's all I can say in a public forum.

What's your favorite way to spend a Saturday?

Spend the day with the kids, them leave them with a grandparent for dinner and a movie with the wife.

What would be impossible for you to give up?

Meat. I know all about LDL and Trigylcerides, but I can't say no to a New York Steak.

Name 5 things that are always in your refrigerator.

Hot Sauce

Barbecue Sauce

Cottage Cheese

Indian Lime Pickle

Milk for the kids.

What would surprise people most about you?

I watch a lot of C-SPAN. Also, I've met Pope John Paul II, Barack Obama, Dick Cheney and once ran into OJ Simpson in a shopping mall. Oh, and I did a one-on-one interview with Al Gore the day before the 2000 Presidential election. Finally, my close friend and leading lady in high school drama class was Anna Faris, star of the Scary Movie franchise.

Any pet peeves?

Name droppers. Please ignore my previous response.

What is your nickname?

"That one guy." As in, people walking up to me and saying "Aren't you that one guy?"

What are you scared of?

Heights, Sharks and on certain occasions my own shadow.

What kind of pets do you have and what are their names?

Rocky is my somewhat spastic pug. My wife has two cats that pre-date me by several years. I want to stress that they are not mine.

If you could interview anyone in the world, who would it be?

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. If he's not available? Mikhail Gorbachev.

What is something you've always wanted to learn how to do?

Speak Italian and Scuba Dive. Not necessarily at the same time.

What would you place in a time capsule that would tell a relative 100 years from now who you are?

A DVD that shows life at home with my wife and kids. It would be an unfortunate choice, as those future descendants would have no idea what a DVD is, and probably use it as a Frisbee.

