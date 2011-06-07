Marilyn Deutsch

Marilyn has reported in the Northwest for roughly 20 years, working in both television and radio broadcasting and print journalism.

She's produced both documentaries and magazine-length pieces, but daily news is her favorite kind of reporting, because "it challenges you to think fast and act quickly."

Marilyn enjoys meeting people in a variety of circumstances, from all different walks of life. "Sometimes those circumstances are quite difficult -- it's a privilege when someone takes the time to talk to you especially when he or she may be sad, distressed or struggling."

When Marilyn is not working, she unwinds by doing yoga and swimming -- and she just learned to knit. She also volunteers in her daughter's school.

Most of all, Marilyn enjoys spending time with her family -- her husband and daughter, Gabby.