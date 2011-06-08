Salem-Keizer schools to cut 46 teaching positions - KPTV - FOX 12

Salem-Keizer schools to cut 46 teaching positions

Posted: Updated:

The Salem-Keizer School District is cutting another 46 teaching positions, in the latest efforts to offset a $54 million budget shortfall.

Administrators say they hope this round of cutbacks will be the last.

Next fall, the Salem-Keizer district will open schools with nearly 250 fewer teaching positions and larger class sizes.

In all, the district has eliminated 420 positions, including support staff, administrators and teachers.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.