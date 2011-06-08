Andy Carson adds a healthy dose of personality and weather expertise to FOX 12's award-winning weekday morning newscast, "Good Day Oregon". As one of the show's original members, he can be seen each morning from 4:30 to 9:00 a.m., spending time both in the studio and out in the community making friends.

Andy is from the Midwest. He attended Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas, and after graduation, made a big move to The Big Apple to intern for "Late Night with David Letterman" in 1990. After a run behind-the-scenes of one of television's most popular shows for a year, Andy returned to his roots in Pittsburg where he landed his first on-air job. He then moved to Lynchburg, Virginia where he worked on a show called "Good Morning Virginia". In 1996, Andy packed-up his wife daughter and headed west for the lush, green landscape of the Pacific Northwest.

Andy is a big fan of the great outdoors. He loves to run, hike and bike. In fact, he often bikes to work, even on cold and rainy days.

Andy is married with two daughters and a son.

Now, here are some fun facts about Andy.

What are the top 5 songs played on your IPod?

I don't have any songs on my iPod. I listen to the radio and Pandora. My current Pandora station is "The White Stripes".

What was your most embarrassing TV moment?

Where do I start? Any Goodwill Halloween show. Also, the cup of coffee that cost a nickel, but I accidentally said "nipple" cup of coffee.

What's your favorite way to spend a Saturday

Sleeping in past 7:00 a.m., knocking out a longer run, and then hanging with my family.

What would be impossible for you to give up?

Coffee

Name 5 things that are always in your refrigerator.

Farm fresh eggs

Homemade Kombucha

Pickles

Cheese

Another dozen eggs

What would surprise people most about you?

Blonde is my true hair color.

Any pet peeves?

Cell phones and cell phone bills

What is your nickname?

Andy

What are you scared of?

Narrow roads and drivers on their cell phones.

What kind of pets do you have and what are their names?

We have two dogs named Lucy and Toby, and one cat named Fisher.

If you could interview anyone in the world, who would it be?

Any former U.S. President. Once their term is over, I think they become more real.

What is something you've always wanted to learn how to do?

I would like to learn and speak a few foreign languages.

What would you place in a time capsule that would tell a relative 100 years from now who you are?

A bike chain and some silverware. I love to bike and eat.

