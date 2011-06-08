Stephanie Kralevich is beyond excited to host More Good Day Oregon at 9 am on weekdays on Fox 12.

While Stephanie started pretending to be a newscaster at age 5, she got her professional start in TV news at KEZI in Eugene after graduating from the University of Oregon with a degree in journalism in 1999.

From KEZI,Steph moved on to KOBI in Medford, then KTRV in Boise, followed by three years as a weekend weather anchor/weekday reporter at KXLY in Spokane. In 2004, Steph completed the Mississippi State University Broadcast Meteorology program.

In 2005, she finally landed her dream job in her hometown of Portland (well, she actually grew up in Gresham).

Steph has been at KPTV for more than a decade now, and says covering all the latest entertainment, food, health and fashion news in Portland for More Good Day Oregon is the best assignment she's ever had.

Stephanie and her husband, Chris, have a son named Cooper. He was born in September of 2012.

Stephanie loves to read, watch movies and catch stand-up comedians performing in Portland. Family time is her favorite time of all.