Brian MacMillan is a meteorologist for FOX 12's Noon News and weeknight shows. He's also a reporter weeknights. Brian joined the FOX 12 team in 2009.

Brian grew up north of Seattle and has lived in the Northwest most of his life. His television career started back in high school, where he covered several stories for CNN's Student Bureau, including the WTO riots in Seattle. From there, Brian graduated from the Edward R. Murrow School of Communication and the Honors College at Washington State University. Brian also graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Mississippi State University and has his Broadcast Meteorology Certification.

Brian was recently honored with the Oregon Associated Press award for Best Weathercast and has several other awards for his work in news and weather. He produces and hosts the Northwest Weather Podcast with Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen.

Brian came to the Rose City from Bend, Oregon, where he was part of the inaugural team at KOHD, the new ABC affiliate.

You can catch Brian around town taking in a Timbers game, enjoying Portland's great restaurants and theater, or trying to find his ball on the golf course.

Have a story idea? Email Brian at Brian.MacMillan@kptv.com.

You can also find him on Facebook: facebook.com/BMacTV: or Twitter: @BMacTV