Tony Martinez is the traffic reporter for FOX 12's Emmy award winning "Good Day Oregon." He joined KPTV in 1996 as one of the show's original members.

Tony came to FOX 12 from radio station Z-100 with a strong following; familiar to many viewers as "Officer Tony" on what was known as "The Z Morning Zoo". After 12 years behind the microphone, Tony made the transition to television with ease, bringing his expertise of the Portland Metro area's roadways to morning viewers. In fact, he is a five-time recipient of the "Best Traffic Reporter" Award from The Associated Press. In addition to his knowledge and expert delivery, Tony's quick wit and charm have made him a favorite among fans of the "Good Day Oregon" crew.

While Tony has worked in radio and television most of his adult life, he also has a Masters Degree in Social Work and is an adjunct professor in the Sociology Department at Portland State University.

Tony is married and has a teenage daughter and son.

Now, here are some fun facts about Tony:

What are the top 5 songs played on your iPod?

Thank You – Sly and the Family Stone

Heart Don’t Stand a Chance – Anderson Paak

Secret O' Life – James Taylor

The End – The Beatles

Marvin Gaye – What's Goin' On?

What was your most embarrassing TV moment?

Interesting question, ‘cause I think our show kinda thrives on unexpected or embarrassing moments, so there are lots of them. When they come up, we just kinda roll with it... that's GDO.

What's your favorite way to spend a Saturday?

Sleep in… get up and have breakfast… then go back to bed J

What would be impossible for you to give up?

Guacamole

Name 5 things that are always in your refrigerator.

Coconut water, tortillas, some kind of juice, half an avocado and a bunch of near-empty bottles of salad dressing that should probably be thrown out.

What would surprise people most about you?

I teach a Latino Popular Culture class at Portland State University. People don't usually see that one coming!

Any pet peeves?

Thousands! Lousy drivers would be near the top of the list.

What is your nickname?

Hmmm... don't really have one, but there's still time!

What are you scared of?

Snakes

What kind of pets do you have and what are their names?

We have a dog named Mac.

If you could interview anyone in the world, who would it be?

Charlie Watts has been the Rolling Stone's drummer for 50 years, but he rarely says a word. I bet he's got some good stories to tell.

What is something you've always wanted to learn how to do?

Play the guitar well

What would you place in a time capsule that would tell a relative 100 years from now who you are?

A picture of me with my wife and kids

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.