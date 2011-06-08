Police identify road rage stabbing suspect

Portland police have identified two men allegedly involved in a road rage fight that ended in a stabbing.

Investigators say Gregory Anderson, 25, and Matthew Lehman, 21, got in a fight that both of their families witnessed from their respective cars.

Witnesses told FOX 12 one of the drivers cut off the other around Southeast 92nd Avenue and Holgate Boulevard.

Both men stopped their cars in the parking lot of Lents Park and started arguing, said investigators.

The fight turned physical when Lehman stabbed Anderson in the chest, said police.

Anderson is expected to recover.

Police interviewed Lehman and released him. He could face criminal charges.