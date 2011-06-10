Closed Captioning Contact Information - KPTV - FOX 12

Closed Captioning Contact Information

Do you have questions or issues related to Closed Captioning on KTPV or KPDX? Here's who to contact.

For immediate Closed Captioning concerns, please contact our Our Captioning Hotline:

Phone: 503-548-6890
Fax: 503-548-6915
E-mail: CaptionsKPTV_KPDX@Meredith.com

Written Closed Captioning Complaints Should Be Directed To The Following:

JP Haid
Closed Captioning Coordinator
KPTV/KPDX
14975 NW Greenbrier Pkwy
Beaverton, OR 97006
E-mail: CaptionsKPTV_KPDX@Meredith.com

With your written complaint please include any contact information, such as address, telephone number and email address, the name of the program, date, time and nature of the captioning issue.

Before sending a formal written complaint, we recommend that you first contact our captioning hotline. We may be able to resolve your problem immediately without the need for a formal complaint. In any event, we will respond to your complaint within 30 days.

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

