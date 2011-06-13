Send FOX 12 Your Photos

Do you have news photos you would like to share with FOX 12 news and KPTV.com?

E-mail your photos to fox12news@kptv.com.

Please include your name, phone number, location of the picture, and a brief description of the image.

If your photos are newsworthy, FOX 12 may use them online or on-air.

NOTE: By submitting images to KPTV.com, FOX 12, you are representing that you are the sole owner of the copyright in the photos submitted; that you have the full right to submit the photos for publication; and that Meredith's use of the video will not infringe or violate the rights of any third party.