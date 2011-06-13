Audra Lowe is the New York host of "Better TV", a nationally syndicated lifestyle show. She helps bring fresh perspectives to the world of relationships, fashion, entertainment, finance, health and family life to viewers each day.

Her broadcasting career includes 20 years in entertainment and sports, with the majority covering hard news, including the September 11th attacks, Oklahoma City bombing, the O.J. Simpson trial, and the Rodney King verdict. Prior to Better TV, Audra was in Los Angeles hosting Fox Sports' "FoxWire", and other sport updates viewed by millions of sports fans daily. She also hosted "FoxNOW", Fox Broadcasting's online entertainment arm promoting new and returning shows. Audra became one of the first to nab backstage interviews with "American Idol" finalists, and has interviewed a host of celebrities, athletes, and politicians including Secretary of State, Dr. Condoleezza Rice. You can also hear Audra's voice in commercials and promos for Southern California radio stations. Her career path includes KNBC-TV, KABC-TV, KCOP-TV, KNX Radio, KADY-TV, The Walt Disney Company, and American Idol on Fox, to name a few.

In addition to her broadcasting duties, Audra has spent 13 years conducting broadcasting seminars, helping hundreds of aspiring journalists and athletes embark on a television career. A large number have landed jobs at stations across the country. She is currently an Advisor to the Center for Sports & Entertainment, a non-profit organization dedicated to developing skills of youth through exposure to, and preparation for, the diverse career options in the sports and entertainment industry. A native of Los Angeles, Audra holds two B.A.'s from UC Santa Barbara and an M.A. from UCLA.

She's a sports fanatic (basketball being her favorite) and also enjoys NASCAR and racing cars herself. Audra is a Board member of the UCSB Alumni Association, member of the National Association of Black Journalists, and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.