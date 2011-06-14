Download The FOX 12 Weather App For Your Phone - KPTV - FOX 12

Download The FOX 12 Weather App For Your Phone

The free FOX 12 Weather mobile app is designed just for the iPhone, iPod Touch and Android user!You'll get crisp radar images, an hour-by-hour forecast, and a 10-day future forecast straight from FOX 12.You'll also get weather alerts as they happen from the National Weather Service.Here's a complete list of features in our app, which is compatible with iPhones, iPod Touch, the iPad and Android phones:

  • Highly responsive interactive map optimized for 3G and WiFi performance
  • Vertical and horizontal map display with looping
  • NOWrad the gold standard for radar in the weather industry
  • Highest resolution satellite cloud imagery available
  • Exclusive patent pending Road Weather Index
  • Color coded weather alerts in Oregon and southwest Washington arranged by severity
  • Fully integrated GPS for current location awareness
  • Integrated compass overlay for 3GS models
  • Most accurate 10 day forecasts with both daily and hourly detail
  • Ability to easily save your favorite locations
  • Full featured and user tested

To find the app, just search "kptv" in the iPhone App Store or the Android Market.You can also follow this link to the App Store.

