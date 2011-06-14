Download The FOX 12 Weather App For Your Phone

The free FOX 12 Weather mobile app is designed just for the iPhone, iPod Touch and Android user!You'll get crisp radar images, an hour-by-hour forecast, and a 10-day future forecast straight from FOX 12.You'll also get weather alerts as they happen from the National Weather Service.Here's a complete list of features in our app, which is compatible with iPhones, iPod Touch, the iPad and Android phones:

Highly responsive interactive map optimized for 3G and WiFi performance

Vertical and horizontal map display with looping

NOWrad the gold standard for radar in the weather industry

Highest resolution satellite cloud imagery available

Exclusive patent pending Road Weather Index

Color coded weather alerts in Oregon and southwest Washington arranged by severity

Fully integrated GPS for current location awareness

Integrated compass overlay for 3GS models

Most accurate 10 day forecasts with both daily and hourly detail

Ability to easily save your favorite locations

Full featured and user tested

To find the app, just search "kptv" in the iPhone App Store or the Android Market.You can also follow this link to the App Store.