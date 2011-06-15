'Rail Jam' Brings Snow To Downtown Portland

Summer is just a few weeks away, but it looked a lot like winter in downtown Portland on Friday.

Eighty skiers and snowboarders showed off their skills on a snowy course at Pioneer Courthouse Square for the 2011 Ford Campus Rail Jam Tour. This is the fourth year for the event.

Crews brought down 30 tons of snow from Mount Hood and built a course that was 20 feet tall and 100 feet long.

The Ford Campus Rail Jam Tour is a combination of snowboarding, skiing, art, music, progressive business and environmental activism.

The event attracts thousands of people and last year, more than 5,000 spectators came out to cheer on the competitors.