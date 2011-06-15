Rose Festival Low On Roses

Roses are in short supply for this year's Rose Festival.

The cool, damp weather has affected the rose growing season.

Washington Park's Rose Test Garden is also feeling the effects with fewer blooms. Experts say the peak bloom should occur at the end of June.

However, tourists who hoped the Rose Festival would live up to its name can still appreciate the view.

"I was on my way up to the Rose Garden and I met some locals and they said 'Don't waste your time going up there. There's no roses.' But I figured, 'Hey, I'll still go up there and check it out and see what it's all about.' It's nice and green," says Melissa Coates, who's visiting from Salt Lake City.