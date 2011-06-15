Volunteers Gather At School To Honor Kyron

Posted: Jun 4, 2011



Kyron Horman vanished from Skyline Elementary School one year ago Saturday and the anniversary of his disappearance is not going unnoticed.



"Really, it's just to keep focused on positive things that we can do as a result of what's happened to Kyron," Kaine Horman, the boy's father said.



Horman, along with volunteers, organized a work party to spruce up the Northwest Portland school.



"So, we're just going to do a bunch of edging and weeding for them and whatever else they need to get done. Probably also some mulching at the end," Marla McVean said.



She brought her three sons along with her to the school Saturday to lend a helping hand and show their support.



"I think that for any child that is missing if it was my kid I would definitely want all the support I could get and it's been a year and so just making sure people are still very aware he's not home yet," McVean said.



Mixed in between the wheel barrows, shovels and gloves were the familiar images of the missing boy on pins, T-shirts and bracelets.



Many of the volunteers have spent their time helping at other awareness events. They say they've seen firsthand how hard this has been on Kyron's parents.



"The family is keeping their heads up and their hopes high," Rhonda Sandefur said.



As he keeps moving forward, as time passes, Kyron's dad said he believes Kyron is still out there and had a special message for his son, "I love you Kyron, we're still looking for you as hard as we can we're not stopping."