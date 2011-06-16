KPTV/KPDX Children's Programming

KPTV airs three hours of children's programming each Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

KPDX airs two hours of children's programming each Saturday morning from 7 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and another hour on Sunday mornings from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.

Our core educational programming is designed to serve the educational and informational needs of children 16 years and under.



Each program is identified on-air as educational and informational with the "E/I" icon.



KPTV files a quarterly Children's Programming Report with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC Form 398) and a copy of that report can be found in KPTV's public file located at at 14975 NW Greenbrier Pkwy in Beaverton, OR. The public file is available for inspection during normal business hours.



The quarterly FCC report can also be viewed here.



For a full list of our children's programming, simply view our Saturday TV schedule here.