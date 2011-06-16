Suspects Sought In Happy Valley Purse Snatching Surge

Three women have reported theft of personal items earlier this month near Southeast 122nd Avenue and Sunnyside Road.

Clackamas County deputies believe the same suspects and vehicles are involved in these incidents.

Items stolen included cellular phones and a purse. One 50-year-old victim was able to fight off the attacker and hold onto her purse.

The suspect is described as a white male, 18 to 23 years of age, 5 feet 10 inches and 180 pounds. He has a medium complexion with dark hair and was unshaven at the time.

The suspect was a passenger in a 2004 tan KIA Spectra and a black KIA or Acura SUV type vehicle.

Anyone with information concerning this crime is encouraged to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office 503-723-4949 or online.

The vehicles described are similar to the photos below.