Kyron Horman search featured at event

Kyron Horman disappeared more than a year ago, but his family is not giving up on the search for the boy.

Kaine Horman set up a table tonight at the "Wood Village Nite Out" event. It featured fliers, shirts and buttons with his son's photo on them.

Horman handed them out during the event, hoping it will create more leads in the search for his son.

Kyron was last seen at Skyline School on June 4, 2010.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Horman plans to set up tables at more events like this one throughout the summer.