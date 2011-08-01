Woman hit by pickup truck, flown to OHSU in critical

A woman was hit and badly wounded by a full-size pickup truck while she was crossing the street early Monday afternoon.

Hillsboro Fire and Rescue says she suffered life-threatening wounds from the crash at NE 2nd Avenue and Lincoln Street. Firefighters and paramedics got on scene right after the call came in at 12:40 p.m. They found a woman lying in the street and called for a Life Flight medical airlift. The helicopter paramedics loaded her onboard and flew the woman to the OHSU Trauma Center.

Hillsboro Police say the driver who hit the woman simply didn't see her in the crosswalk. They say Kelvin Douglas, 53, of Banks, stopped immediately and is cooperating with police. Officers cited Douglas with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. Investigating officers say he was driving less than five miles per hour. They also say speed, recklessness, drugs, or alcohol do not appear to be factors in this case.

The woman's name and current condition is not known as of 4 p.m. Monday.

